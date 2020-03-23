Westworld gave fans a big HBO crossover in its latest season 3 episode as a number of familiar faces from Game of Thrones popped-up.

In the appropriately titled ‘The Winter Line’, Bernard Lowe and Ashley Stubbs walk through the Delos facility as we discover a new medieval-themed park.

We then come across two technicians for the park, played by none other than Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss.

As they discuss transporting a host to Costa Rica, we discover they are in fact referring to Drogon – and a miniature version of Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon is seen curled up in the corner.

Speaking about landing the cameos, Westworld showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy explained that the had been friends with their Thrones counterparts since Westworld starting shooting its first season.

“We came to HBO with a big ambitious show at a point in which their show was and is the biggest fucking thing that’s ever been on TV,” Nolan told Variety.

“And they were so welcoming and so kind to us at a moment in which we were struggling through a first season and trying to figure out how it will work. We’ve remained friends.”

They also revealed that Thrones author George R.R. Martin was also involved in landing Benioff and Weiss on Westworld.

“We’re also friendly with George R.R. Martin, and George had consistently since the first season said, ‘We’ve got to do a tie-in with Game of Thrones,” Nolan added.

“People forget that George was originally a TV writer and he came up in the TV world in which you’d occasionally have these crossover shows, which the fans would fucking freak out over. So George had always been pitching the crossover show.”