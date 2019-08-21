‘Westworld’ season 4 reportedly confirmed – before season 3 has even aired

Season three meanwhile, while air next year

The critically-acclaimed Westworld has reportedly been confirmed for a fourth season – before season three has even aired.

The dystopian drama about things going awry in a virtual reality set in the Wild West is set to return for a third series in 2020.

However, now DiscussingFilm have reported that season four has not only be commissioned but is due to start shooting later this year – and is predicted to hit our screens in 2021.

This comes after HBO President Casey Bloys said that creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have deals in place to create a fourth and even fifth season.

As you can see above, the first full trailer for Westworld Season 3 was premiered at Comic-Con last month – showing Thandie Newton’s character Maeve entering a new world set during World War II. Meanwhile, in the human world, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and her fellow hosts who escaped Westworld in season 2 are being hunted down by humans.

Fans can also look forward to Breaking Bad and Bojack Horseman star Aaron Paul has joined the cast for the upcoming season, along with Emmy winner Lena Waithe.

“I think it’s a radical shift,” showrunner Jonathan Nolan told The Hollwoood Reporter about season three. “What’s compelling and appealing about these characters is that they’re not human. As we said in the show, humans are bound by the same loops the hosts are, in some ways even smaller.

“You couldn’t expect human characters to withstand and survive the kind of story that we’re telling. The hosts have a different version of mortality, a different outlook. I think clearly with Dolores, as she’s laid out, there is a longer view here, a larger set of goals. They’re existential. They span eons. And that’s a fascinating level of story to engage in.”