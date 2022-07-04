‘Westworld’ season four’s latest episode unveils a new park

Westworld has unveiled a new park in its latest season four episode, themed around the Golden Age.

The HBO series has taken fans to other park locations before – notably Shōgunworld in the show’s second season.

During this week’s (July 3) episode Well Enough Alone, Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) and Caleb (Aaron Paul) come across Senator Ken Whitney (Jack Coleman) and his wife Anastasia (Saffron Burrows), who turn out to be hosts.

They then follow cryptic instructions from the real Anastasia the location, leading them to a 1920s-like location, which then turns out to be a train heading to a new park.

At the end of the episode, the host version of William (Ed Harris) is seen speaking to a crowd, before lighting up the new Delos park, the Golden Age, themed after the Roaring Twenties.

Show co-creator Lisa Joy previously teased new worlds in the fourth season, saying on Deadline‘s Hero Nation podcast: “You’re going to see some new worlds that I think are really fun.”

Westworld returned for its fourth outing last week, which takes place seven years after the events of season three. The first episode kicked off with a cover of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Video Games’ by composer Ramin Djawadi, as has become custom on the series.

In NME‘s three-star review of season four, we wrote: “As our very real world treads closer to automation and sentient artificial intelligence, Westworld should be an alarming parable for our world.

“Sadly, it has largely struggled to go deeper than pointing out that rich people will pay for anything including sex and violence, then asking: ‘What if those on the receiving end of it gained the power to flip the tables?’

“At this point, even with a new trick or two, Westworld is unlikely to win any new fans. Still, there are some violent delights to be had if you don’t think too hard about the plot.”