A Westworld showrunner has teased what viewers can expect in season four of the HBO sci-fi drama, revealing that Man in Black will “kill everyone”.

Jonathan Nolan, who is showrunner along with Lisa Joy, spoke in a recent roundtable discussion about what’s in store for the future HBO season. Series four is currently in post-production after filming was wrapped before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Viewers will remember that at the end of season three, the finale’s post-credits scene revealed that Ed Harris’ William (aka the Man in Black) has been killed and replaced by a host controlled by Halores (the version of Dolores played by Tessa Thompson).

Speaking to The Paley Center for Media, Nolan said: “I’m a big believer in being guided by irony. [William] winds up becoming this thing [a host] that he’s controlled for so long. And on a visceral level, I just can’t wait to watch Ed kill everyone.”

Harris also spoke on the roundtable, adding: “I have no idea what they have planned for me. I’m teamed with Tessa, I know. Hopefully, we can do some rightful damage.”

It’s a small tease but enough of one to give the impression that season four will be a an exhilarating ride.

The event, titled Westworld: A Conversation With the Stars and Creators, also featured Joy and Westworld actors Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, and Jeffrey Wright.

Series four of Westworld, as Entertainment Weekly reports, is expected to return in 2022.

In other news, the show’s supervising art director Jonathan Carlos has detailed a recurring Easter egg in the show’s recent third season.