The Last Of Us follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after modern civilisation has been ravaged by a deadly infection.

Based on the celebrated PlayStation game of the same name, original series creator Neil Druckmann co-wrote The Last Of Us alongside Craig Mazin (Chernobyl). The series has quickly become a ratings smash.

The first episode became HBO’s second biggest premiere in over a decade after House Of The Dragon, racking up 4.7 million viewers in the US while viewership of the second episode jumped up to 5.7 million viewers, a 22 per cent increase. A second season was confirmed before the third episode aired.

A synopsis reads: “Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival.”

What channel is The Last Of Us on?

UK viewers can watch every week on Sky Atlantic while US viewers can tune in on HBO.

Catch-up streaming is available via NOW TV in the UK and HBO Max in the US.

When do new episodes get released?

With just two episodes left in the first season, UK viewers can tune in Monday, 2am GMT to catch up with the latest chunk of post-apocalyptic action while US fans can watch Sunday, 9pm ET.

Episode 8 premieres March 5/6 with a 51 minute run time while the 43-minute finale will air March 12/13.

In a four-star review of the series, NME wrote: “Gamers have been burned before by poorly conceived adaptations of their favourite titles, so they were naturally skeptical. But they needn’t have been. The Last Of Us lacks novel ideas, but when it’s this good it can get away with it.”