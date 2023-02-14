What films are on UK TV this Valentine’s Day?

The schedule for Valentine’s Day television have been released, with the full listings now available to view online.

With February 14 being the official day of love, some channels have chosen to embrace the festivities while others have pivoted hard away from anything that could be considered cute, cuddly or romantic.

Film4 is very much getting in the spirit of Valentine’s Day with a trio of emotional dramas including Sense & Sensibility alongside Guillermo del Toro’s 2017 The Shape Of Water while ITV1 are showing the iconic Notting Hill and ITV2 are showing Valentine’s Day…on actual Valentine’s Day.

Advertisement

Before all that though, Film4 have a string of Westerns scheduled to really get people in the Valentine’s Day mood.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, ITV4 is kicking off February 14 with a showing of Mad Max 2 and ending the day with Sylvester Stallone’s 1995 film Assassins, while Sky Showcase has The Bourne Ultimatum. Truly, something for everybody.

See the films available to watch on TV on Valentine’s Day below: