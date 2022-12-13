What happens at the end of ‘Wednesday’?

Netflix has another hit with The Addams Family spinoff Wednesday.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the series focuses on Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she navigates life at ‘outcast’ boarding school Nevermore Academy.

Four of the eight episodes are directed by Tim Burton, who is also an executive producer. Alongside Jenna Ortega, the show stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Fred Armisen and Christina Ricci.

Between monstrous murder mystery plots, an awkward love triangle and The Addams Family history, there’s a surprising amount packed into eight episodes. If you’re unclear on what happened by the conclusion, here’s a breakdown.

What happens to Wednesday Addams at the end of Wednesday?

After saving Nevermore Academy from a resurrected Joseph Crackstone, which causes the school semester to end early due to the death of Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) at the hands of Marilyn Thornhill aka Laurel Gates (Christina Ricci), Wednesday is seen in the back of a car returning home. She receives a message from an unknown caller on her new smartphone, gifted to her by Xavier (Percy Hynes White), which reads: “I’m watching you.”

Upon seeing the messages, Wednesday remarks: “My very first stalker. Maybe this forced vacation will be more interesting than I imagined.” As such, it looks like the mystery around the stalker’s identity could be the driving thrust for a potential second season.

Who was the Hyde in Wednesday?

After she originally accused Xavier of being a hyde – an evil beast that coexists inside an apparently positive personality – Wednesday later discovers Tyler (Hunter Doohan) is the actual monstrous creature, who framed Xavier by planting evidence. The person controlling Tyler was Marilyn Thornhill, who we discover is actually Laurel Gates – the younger sister of Garrett, who are descendants of Jericho founder Joseph Crackstone.

By controlling Tyler and killing people to collect human body parts, Laurel successfully resurrects Crackstone in an attempt to kill all the outcasts at Nevermore Academy. Her attempt is thwarted, however, by Wednesday, who manages to take down Crackstone by stabbing his heart.

What happened to Tyler and Laurel Gates at the end of Wednesday?

Tyler is last seen in the back of a police van in chains, after being outed as a Hyde. In the closing sequence, however, he’s seen transforming into the creature once again before the scene cuts to black – suggesting he could have broken free from the authorities.

After her plan is ruined and she’s swarmed by bees thanks to Eugene (Moosa Mostafa), Laurel is presumably arrested. The character isn’t seen following the bee attack, however, so her fate is left open for a potential return.