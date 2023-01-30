What happens to Bill and Frank in ‘The Last Of Us’?

The Last Of Us takes an unexpected detour in its third episode, switching focus to the relationship between Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett).

Created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and the original game’s co-director Neil Druckmann, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed by a deadly Cordyceps infection.

In the third episode Long Long Time, we jump back to the immediate aftermath of the outbreak in 2003, where paranoid survivalist Bill encounters wandering survivor Frank. We see their relationship develop over the years, as they attempt to maintain their happiness in their secluded town.

The episode is directed by Peter Hoar who is known for his work on It’s A Sin, from a script written by Mazin.

How is Bill and Frank’s story different in The Last Of Us game?

While 2013’s The Last Of Us references Bill and Frank’s relationship, it’s never shown on screen. In the game, Joel and Ellie actually encounter Bill after becoming ensnared in one of his traps. When a swarm of infected approach, Bill helps save them from the attack.

Afterwards, Bill decides to help Joel track down car parts in another area. He briefly refers to his past relationship with Frank, telling Joel: “Let me tell you a story. Once upon a time I had somebody that I cared about. It was a partner. Somebody I had to look after.

“And in this world that sort of shit is good for one thing. Gettin’ ya killed. So, you know what I did? I wisened the fuck up. And I realised it’s gotta be just me.”

In a later sequence, Bill and Joel discover Frank’s body hanging from the ceiling. After noticing bite marks, it’s assumed Frank hung himself to stop himself turning into an infected monster.

If you explore the house, Joel can find a suicide note from Frank: “Well, Bill, I doubt you’d ever find this note ‘cause you were too scared to ever make it to this part of town. But if for some reason you did, I want you to know I hated your guts. I grew tired of this shitty town and of your set-in-your-ways attitude. I wanted more from life than this and you could never get that.

“And that stupid battery you kept moaning about – I got it. But I guess you were right. Trying to leave this town will kill me. Still better than spending another day with you. Good luck.”

When Bill reads the note, he’s emotional yet dismissive and tosses it aside – describing him as a “fuckin’ idiot”.

Bill’s sexuality is only further alluded to when Ellie steals a gay porn magazine from Bill’s safe house, where she jokes: “Why are the pages all stuck together?”

After Joel and Ellie leave Bill behind, his overall fate is left unanswered.

How does Bill and Frank’s story pan out in the show?

The relationship between Bill and Frank, including how they met, actually unfolds on-screen in the HBO adaptation. As the episode jumps through the years, we see their first kiss, Bill’s first encounter with Joel, along with an attack on Bill’s home by raiders.

The show also kills off both Bill and Frank. After Frank chooses to end his life while suffering with a terminal illness, Bill decides to end his own life alongside him. This means, unlike the game, Bill never meets Ellie. After Joel and Ellie turn up at their house years later, the pair read a note from Bill telling them to help themselves to his supplies.