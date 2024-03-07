What is the cheapest streaming platform?

There have never been more options when it comes to streaming services, but the various monthly payments can be a stealth killer on the bank account.

The prices of streaming services have also increased dramatically in recent years, with companies like Netflix and Disney+ now offering ad-supported tiers in order to keep their prices competitive against the growing competition.

Between the gluttony of available services out there though, it can be difficult to work out the best bang for your buck option. While it might depend on what you’re looking to watch, based on price alone, here are the cheapest platforms available.

What is the cheapest streaming service in the UK?

If you’re looking to save money, the best options are the services that are entirely free – like Channel 4, My5, ITVX and BBC iPlayer (BBC licence fee aside).

The next cheapest is the ad-supported subscription plans on Netflix and Disney+, which both cost £4.99 a month. These tiers allow you to stream on two devices at once, but only Netflix allows you to download shows on this tier.

For the same price, you can also get a basic subscription to Crunchyroll or subscribe to movie streaming services like Shudder, StudioCanal and Arrowhead.

Above that is Britbox for £5.99, which can be accessed through ITVX. Paramount+, meanwhile, is available at a monthly cost of £6.99.

At the upper end of the spectrum is Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video, which both cost £8.99 a month. The former, however, does offer a free seven-day trial, and the chance to watch the first episodes of all shows entirely free.