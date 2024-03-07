What is ‘Pyramid Game’ – and why is it being called the new ‘Squid Game’?

Pyramid Game has been dubbed the new Squid Game in some circles, and it isn’t just because of its similar name.

Based on the South Korean webtoon of the same name, Pyramid Game is a psychological thriller survival series set in an all-girls high school where students are ranked based on their popularity – which leads to violence against the lower ranks.

The series is created by Lee Jae-gyun and stars Kim Ji-yeon, who is best known as a member of the South Korean girl group WJSN. Other cast members include Jang Da-ah, Ryu Da-in, Shin Seul-ki and Kang Na-eon.

Pyramid Game will have its European premiere at Series Mania in March, following its debut in Korea on TVING last month.

Why is Pyramid Game being dubbed the new Squid Game?

Along with the similarities in title, Pyramid Game and Squid Game are both Korean dramas which share similar survival themes – with the former set in the hierachy of a school, while the latter serves as commentary on capitalist society at large.

The huge success of Squid Game has also led to a chase to replicate its success, with the existence of Pyramid Game likely being a byproduct of its popularity.

The series has also received some positive early buzz. In a four-star review on NME, Pyramid Game is described as a “worthwhile thriller that keeps you at the edge of your seat”.

“The K-drama makes it easy for viewers to invest themselves in its characters because of how varied and well-written each student is, even beyond our main leads,” the review reads.

“The show is also a scathing – although most definitely overly dramatised – reflection of the consequences of physical and psychological violence that takes place in supposed safe spaces, and what needs to be done to eradicate it once and for all.”

Where can I watch it?

Pyramid Game is available to stream on Viu and TVING in Korea. It is expected to premiere on Paramount+ worldwide later this year.