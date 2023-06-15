What is the song in ‘Black Mirror’ episode ‘Mazey Day’?

While Black Mirror is known for its dystopian satire, the show has also featured some notable music choices over its six seasons.

In the show’s fifth season, Miley Cyrus released original song ‘On A Roll’ under the character moniker of Ashley O, while episode San Junipero is synonymous with track ‘Heaven Is A Place On Earth’ by Belinda Carlisle.

The sixth season similarly features an eclectic soundtrack, including tracks by Saweetie, The Specials and Boomtown Rats.

What is the song featured in Black Mirror episode Mazey Day?

Advertisement

The episode features track ‘Supermassive Black Hole’ by Muse, which was the lead single from the band’s 2006 album ‘Black Holes And Revelations’.

You can check out the track below.

Other songs in the episode include ‘1 Thing’ by Amerie, ‘I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’’ by Scissor Sisters, and Jo Dee Messina track ‘My Give A Damn’s Busted’.

Starring Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez and Zazie Beetz, Mazey Day follows “a troubled starlet” who is “dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident,” as per a synopsis.

Other cast members in the sixth season include Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Rory Culkin and Salma Hayek Pinault.

Advertisement

Black Mirror originally began on Channel 4 in 2011, before shifting over to Netflix from season three onwards in 2016. The show’s fifth season was released back in 2019.