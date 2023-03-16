Long-running anime Attack On Titan is set to conclude with current season Attack On Titan: The Final Season Part Three after first premiering in 2013.

One of Japan’s most successful anime series, Attack On Titan is set in a world where humanity is forced to live in cities surrounded by three enormous walls that protect them from gigantic man-eating humanoids referred to as Titans.

The show follows Eren Yeager, who vows to exterminate the Titans after they bring about the destruction of his hometown and the death of his mother.

One of the reasons behind the show’s international success is the clever use of music, with each season featuring a new theme that hints at what’s to come over the following episodes.

What is the Attack On Titan theme song?

Attack On Titan Season Four, Part Three’s theme song is ‘Under The Tree’. The track is performed by Japanese rock band SiM.

The reggae-punk band first got involved with the anime series in 2022, with their track ‘The Rumbling’ being used as the opening theme for The Final Season, Part Two.

The complete list of Attack On Titan theme songs is below:

Season one, part one – ‘Guren no Yumiya’ by Linked Horizon

Season one, part two – ‘Jiyuu no Tsubasa’ by Linked Horizon

Season two – ‘Shinzou wo Sasageyo!’ By Linked Horizon

Season three, part one – ‘Red Swan’ by Yoshiki & Hyde

Season three, part two – ‘Shoukei to Shikabane no Michi’ by Linked Horizon

Season four, part one – ‘Boku no Sensou’ by Shinsei Kamattechan

Season four, part two – ‘The Rumbling’ by SiM

Season four, part three – ‘Under The Tree’ by SiM

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Season four, part three’s premiere is undoubtedly stunning – delivering action, tragedy, triumph, massive stakes, great character moments, and even a cute love story… but the experience is still somewhat tainted by the show’s eccentric release schedule. Two and half years into its eternal ‘final season’, we’re now forced to wait however many more months for the absurdly titled The Final Season, Part Three, Part Two. While the content of Attack On Titan still remains unimpeachable, the way its producers have dragged this out has certainly soured a lot of fans.”