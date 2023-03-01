Action-adventure mystery teen drama Outer Banks returned for season 3 last week.

Starring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow and Carlacia Grant, the Netflix show focuses on a tight-knit group of teenagers from the wrong side of the tracks called The Pogues.

The first season of Outer Banks premiered in 2020, with a second season following in 2021. A fourth season has already been confirmed by Netflix.

Music has played a huge part in the show’s success with Alt-J’s ‘Left Hand Free’ soundtracking our first look at the Outer Banks. It’s since become the unofficial anthem for the show, with the band even performing at dedicated festival Poguelandia last month.

What is the Outer Banks theme song?

While Outer Banks doesn’t have an official opening song, Czech-born, English-raised composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Fil Eisler has soundtracked all three seasons of the show.

To celebrate the release of the new season, Eisler released the complete score for season three which finally made closing credits song ‘The Pogues Theme’ and ‘The Royal Merchant’ [which is Outer Banks’ main theme] available for the first time.

Announcing the record on Instagram, Eisler wrote: “For all you Outer Banks fans who have been hitting me up about this tune and the music in general for two years plus now, thank you for your perseverance and patience. I know I’ve been dodging all of your questions and dm’s and haven’t been able to give you any news until now so it makes me super happy to be able to put this music out there for you to enjoy. Let’s get it!”

Check out the whole album below:

A synopsis for the Netflix series’ third season reads: “After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season three finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed ‘Poguelandia’, the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and revelling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling.

“But things quickly go south for John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward (Charles Esten) and Rafe (Drew Starkey) are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty.”