What is the theme song for ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’?

Daisy Jones & The Six aims to capture the 1970s through a documentary about a fictional rock band.

Based on the book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the music series follows the “precipitous rise and fall of a renowned rock band” led by charismatic singers Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin).

READ MORE: How guitar-smashing badass Phoebe Bridgers is putting the anarchy back into music

The miniseries, presented as a documentary, sees the fictional band “reveal the truth” on why they decided to call it quits at the height of their fame.

Advertisement

Daisy Jones & The Six features 24 original songs written for the series and recorded by the cast. The band’s debut album ‘Aurora’ is set to be released alongside the Amazon series on March 3, which features co-writing credits from Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers and Jackson Browne.

What song is used as the theme for Daisy Jones & The Six?

The theme song for the show is ‘Dancing Barefoot’ by Patti Smith Group. The track featured on their fourth and final studio album, ‘Wave’, released in 1979. You can check it out below.

The series is created by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, who serve as executive producers alongside Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter and Brad Mendelsohn.

Others in the cast include Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be and Tom Wright. Timothy Olyphant also makes a guest appearance as Rod Reyes.

Daisy Jones & The Six is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.