What song is in ‘The Last Of Us’ episode one?

HBO’s The Last Of Us faithfully adapts the acclaimed video game into a prestige post-apocalyptic drama series.

Created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and the original game’s co-director Neil Druckmann, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed by a deadly infection.

Gustavo Santaolalla, who composed the soundtrack for 2013’s The Last Of Us and sequel The Last Of Us Part II, provides the score for the HBO series alongside David Fleming. Santaolalla has composed for TV before, including the themes for Jane The Virgin and Making A Murderer.

What song is played at the end of The Last Of Us episode one?

Aside from Santaolalla’s original soundtrack, the show’s first episode, When You’re Lost In The Darkness, features Depeche Mode track ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ over the closing credits.

The song is taken from the band’s sixth studio album ‘Music For The Masses’, which was released in 1987. You can stream the track below.

Alongside Pascal and Ramsey, The Last Of Us stars Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Gamers have been burned before by poorly conceived adaptations of their favourite titles, so they were naturally skeptical. But they needn’t have been. The Last Of Us lacks novel ideas, but when it’s this good it can get away with it.”