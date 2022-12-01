What is the song in Wednesday’s dance scene?

Netflix’s reboot and spinoff of The Addams Family puts the spotlight on Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), who has become a TikTok sensation through a particular dance sequence.

Created by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar and Tim Burton, the series follows Wednesday’s life as a student at supernatural boarding school Nevermore Academy.

‘Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore,” a synopsis reads.

What is the song during the dance scene in Wednesday?

Advertisement

In episode four, titled Woe What A Night, Wednesday and her fellow students attend the annual Rave’N dance, where she performs a dance routine choreographed by Jenna Ortega herself.

The sequence is soundtracked by ‘Goo Goo Muck’ by The Cramps. The track, which featured on the band’s second album ‘Psychedelic Jungle’, was originally performed by Ronnie Cook and the Gaylads. It also previously featured in the 1986 film Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2.

Speaking in a behind-the-scenes video about the dance, Ortega said: “I actually felt really insecure about this. I choreographed that myself and I think it’s very obvious that I’m not a dancer or choreographer.”

On Twitter, Ortega later paid tribute to artists who inspired the dance. “Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the ‘80s. Helped me out on this one.”

Thanks to Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the 80’s. Helped me out on this one. https://t.co/zlxlv1JUW4 — Jenna Ortega (@jennaortega) November 25, 2022

Advertisement

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “If there’s one thing fans of The Addams Family should know before watching Netflix reboot Wednesday, it’s to expect the unexpected.

“Yes, the look – pigtails, pale skin, pinstripes – is similar to the ‘90s classic. Yes, she remains po-faced and prickly. Yes, it’s still set in a creepy mansion. But dip a toe beyond the first few episodes, and you’ll find a very different Wednesday to the one we’ve come to know.”