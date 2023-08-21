What time is ‘Ahsoka’ on Disney+?

Set for release on August 22, the new series sees Rosario Dawson reprise her role as the titular Jedi, after making her live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2 (the character originated from the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars).

First reviews for Ahsoka praised the show as a “dream come true” with one writing: “It’s got those classic Star Wars vibes while also feeling very fresh.”

The show will begin with a two-episode premiere this week, and you can see all the details for when you can watch the episodes below.

When is Ahsoka out?

The show will host a two-episode premiere at 6pm PT on August 22nd, which is 1am BST on August 23.

While the new release time of 6PM PT on Tuesday 22nd August still technically works out to being the 23rd here in the UK, it does mean that eager fans can watch the new series at 1am GMT.

Further episodes will then be released on a weekly basis, and you can see the full run-down of the episode release dates below.

Episode 1 – August 22

Episode 2 – August 22

Episode 3 – August 29

Episode 4 – September 5

Episode 5 – September 12

Episode 6 – September 19

Episode 7 – September 26

Episode 8 – October 3

Thank you to all the fans who celebrated with us at our #Ahsoka fan events around the world last night! We’re excited to announce that new episodes of #Ahsoka will now launch Tuesdays at 6PM PT, starting with our two-episode premiere on August 22, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/aANUtKRV7L — Ahsoka (@ahsokaofficial) August 18, 2023

What is Ahsoka about?

The upcoming series follows Ahsoka as she wanders through the galaxy in search of the villain Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen, reprising his voice role from Rebels). Other cast members include Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

The official synopsis for the series reads: “Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.”