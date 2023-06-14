What time is ‘Black Mirror’ season six on Netflix?

After four years away, Black Mirror returns with five new episodes this month.

Created by Charlie Brooker, the dystopian anthology series has taken a dark satirical swipe at various technologies over the years, from dating apps, surveillance to virtual reality.

As per a synopsis, the show’s sixth season is described as “the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet”. Cast members include Aaron Paul, Ben Barnes, Annie Murphy, Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara and Michael Cera.

The show’s fifth season was released in June 2019, which featured three episodes. It was preceded by an interactive episode, Bandersnatch, in 2018.

When is Black Mirror season 6 out?

All five episodes are released Thursday June 15 on Netflix at 8am BST in the UK. In the US, season six is released at 12am PT/3am ET.

What are the episodes about?

You can check out a breakdown of the episode titles, synopsis and cast members below.

Joan Is Awful

Synopsis: “An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life — in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.”

Cast: Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney and Salma Hayek Pinault.

Loch Henry

Synopsis: “A young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary – but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past.”

Cast: Daniel Portman, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Samuel Blenkin

Beyond The Sea

Synopsis: “In an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy.”

Cast: Aaron Paul, Auden Thornton, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Rory Culkin.

Mazey Day

Synopsis: “A troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident.”

Cast: Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez, Zazie Beetz.

Demon 79

Synopsis: “Northern England, 1979. A meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster.”

Cast: Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu.

All five episodes have been written by Brooker, aside from Demon 79 which was co-written by Brooker and Bisha K Ali. Ally Pankiw, Sam Miller, John Crowley, Uta Briesewitz and Toby Haynes have each directed an episode respectively.

Black Mirror is available to stream on Netflix.