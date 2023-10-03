What time is the David Beckham series on Netflix?

A new series documenting the rise and career of football icon David Beckham is set to arrive on Netflix later this week.

The four-part documentary series will chart the story of the former Manchester United and England midfielder, with unprecedented access to the star, his wife Victoria, and his family, friends and teammates.

Beckham was directed by Fisher Stevens, who helmed the Academy Award-winning 2010 documentary The Cove.

Advertisement

A synopsis reads: “Beckham, a four-part documentary series, tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is. From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs.

“The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time.”

It added: “The result is an intimate portrait of a man as well as a chronicle of late-modern sports and celebrity culture.”

What time is the David Beckham series released on Netflix?

Beckham will be available to watch on Netflix from 8am BST on October 4, which is 12am PT/3am ET in the US.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released a trailer earlier this month. Check it out below.

Advertisement

“Ten years since I retired from playing football I’m proud to share the first trailer for BECKHAM, my Netflix documentary series,” the footballer wrote when sharing the trailer on Instagram earlier this month.

“I’m so grateful to @fisherstevens for his partnership over the past two years to bring this project to life. Many hours of conversations, many stories I’ve never told and many people from my life and career sharing their memories. I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

In a recent interview, Stevens discussed having to ask the Beckhams about the ups and – in particular – lows of their marriage. “It wasn’t pleasant, but we got into it,” the director told the Sunday Times. “For me, I approached it as, ‘How did your marriage stay together?’ and you’ll see how he responds. I talked with both of them about the difficulties they went through.”