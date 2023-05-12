What time does the Eurovision 2023 Final start?

The Eurovision Song Contest is back in the UK for the first time since 1998.

Taking place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, this year’s contest is being held on UK shores after last year’s winner, Ukraine, were unable to host due to the country’s ongoing conflict with Russia.

Eurovision 2023, however, will still have Ukrainian elements with singer Julia Sanina, frontwoman of Ukrainian rock band The Hardkiss, hosting the event alongside Graham Norton, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and Alesha Dixon.

Advertisement

Of the total 37 countries from across Europe and Australia who are competing in the contest, 26 will perform in the final: the top 10 winners from each respective semi-final, the Big Five (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK) and Ukraine.

When does the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Final start in the UK?

UK viewers can watch the Eurovision 2023 Final live on Saturday May 13 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8pm BST.

Along with hosting parts of the show, Norton will share UK commentary duties with former Great British Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc.

Where can US viewers watch the Eurovision 2023 Final?

In the US, the final will be available to stream via Peacock from 3pm ET/12pm PT on Saturday May 13. To access the stream, you’ll have to purchase a Peacock Premium plan which start at $4.99 a month.

Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir will return on commentary duties for the US.

Advertisement

After coming out on top at last year’s contest, Kalush Orchestra will return to perform their winning track ‘Stefania’ in Liverpool, while 2022 UK entrant Sam Ryder, who finished as runner-up, is also set to perform.

This year, Mae Muller will represent the UK with her track ‘I Wrote A Song’.