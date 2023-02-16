What time is ‘Carnival Row’ season 2 on Amazon Prime Video?

Four years after the first season of Carnival Row, season two is released later this week.

Neo-noir fantasy Carnival Row premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 and focused on mythical creatures the Fae, who had fled their war-torn homeland only to deal with rising tensions from the human citizens of their new home who weren’t happy about the immigrant population.

In Carnival Row, Orlando Bloom stars as Rycroft “Philo” Philostrate, a police inspector investigating a string of unsolved murders that point to a dark conspiracy while Cara Delevingne stars as Vignette Stonemoss, a Fae and his former lover.

A second season was confirmed before the first season even aired, and four years later, it’s finally set for release.

When is Carnival Row season 2 released on Amazon Prime Video?

The first episode of Carnival Row season 2 releases on Amazon Prime Video on February 17, 2023. For those in the UK, the season premiere will be available to watch from midnight GMT.

The following nine episodes will be released weekly, with the finale set to air April 21.

Is there a trailer for season 2?

An official trailer was released last month and can be viewed above.

A synopsis reads: “In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, season 2 of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate (AKA Philo) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension.”

“Vignette Stonemoss and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Mary Ford). Tourmaline (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row,” it continued.

“And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) encounter a radical new society which upends their plans.”

“With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row.”

It’s been confirmed by Amazon that season 2 will be the final season of Carnival Row. Speaking to Screen Rant about the conclusion, Bloom said: “A lot was said [throughout the show]. Is there any more to be said? I feel like we said it all, in such a beautifully honest way, too. So, I like ‘leave ’em wanting more.’ Leave ’em wanting more.”