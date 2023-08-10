What time is ‘Cruel Summer’ season two on Amazon Prime Video?

Cruel Summer is returning to Amazon Prime Video for a second season of sinister mystery and teen angst – you can find all the details below.

The follow-up to 2021’s hit summer thriller, this second instalment in the series has chosen to completely change things up and start afresh. Gone are the likes of Chiara Aurelia and Olivia Holt, and instead a new cast of bright young things will be at the centre of all the drama.

The official synopsis for the season reads: “Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of Cruel Summer follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship.

“Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.”

What time is Cruel Summer season 2 on Amazon Prime Video?

Fans of the series in the US have been able to watch the second season in its entirety already. The first episode dropped in the states to coincide with the start of vacation season in America, but now UK fans can add it to their summer binge list imminently.

Cruel Summer season two will be available to stream in full on Amazon Prime Video from Friday August 11. This means that fans can choose to binge the series or take their time with it.

Indeed, anyone with an Amazon Prime Video subscription will be able to watch both season two and hit the rewind button to season one if they wish – as from Friday both will be available to watch on the platform.

Cruel Summer season 2 cast: who’s in the it crowd this time round?

Three members of the new cast will be familiar faces with The Goldberg’s Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood of Little Fires Everywhere, and Griffin Gluck from Locke & Key securing roles.

Stanley plays one of the two leading female protagonists from this season taking on the role of Megan Landry. The show will chart Megan’s journey from high school in a sleepy town in the Pacific Northwest to University of Washington college student with dreams of Silicon Valley.

Underwood meanwhile will star opposite Stanley as Isabella LaRue – a free-spirited teen who moves in with the Landry family unit. Isabella has a mysterious past and couldn’t be more different to Megan, but as the show’s jumping timeline will quickly reveal they become firm friends.

Gluck plays Luke Chambers – the boy at the centre of Cruel Summer season two’s mystery. The new season begins in the summer of 1999, with viewers introduced to Luke as Megan’s best friend. Luke is the son of a notorious businessman in town, and his father has high expectations which his son is desperate to escape.

Is there a trailer for Cruel Summer season 2?

There is an official trailer packed with teasing hints and action. It dropped in May – watch it right below.