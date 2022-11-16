Elite season 6 will arrive on Netflix tomorrow (November 18), heading back to a new school year at Las Encinas.

Cast members André Lamoglia (Ivan), Carla Díaz (Ari), Valentina Zenere (Isadora), Martina Cariddi (Mencía), Adam Nourou (Bilal), and Manu Ríos (Patrick) will all return to the Spanish teen drama for the sixth series.

What time is Elite season 6 on Netflix?

Season six will find the students grappling with the death of Samuel, which was confirmed when actor Itzan Escamilla was confirmed to not be returning to the show. They will also face other issues including homophobia, violence, and a search for justice, as shown in the trailer.

The new season will consist of eight episodes and will be released simultaneously onto Netflix at 8am GMT on November 18.

An official synopsis for the new season reads: “After Samuel’s death, Las Encinas faces a new school year trying to have a facelift by covering up disasters of the past. However, the conflict in its classrooms is systemic: racism, sexism, domestic abuse or LGTBI-phobia are just a few of the difficult issues that will run through the hallways of the prestigious institution this season. If those who run the system do not actively take action to address these issues, it will have to be the students themselves who do so.”

Series creator Carlos Montero has also teased: “This season is more intense, more mature, but equally addictive as previous ones. I have the feeling that everything which made fans fall in love with Elite is back in this season.”

New characters will also be introduced into this instalment of Elite, with Ander Puig (Nico), Carmen Arrufat (Sara), Álvaro de Juana (Dídac), Ana Bokesa (Rocío), and Álex Pastrana (Raúl) joining the cast. More about their characters and how they fit into the new storylines will be revealed in the new episodes.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Elite is one of Netflix’s most popular shows worldwide. In a study conducted by SimpleGhar, the series topped charts in three countries and joined Bridgerton and Squid Game as some of the platform’s most-watched shows.