What time is ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season eight on TV?

Fear The Walking Dead officially comes to an end with its eighth season.

The original TV spin-off to The Walking Dead began in 2015, led by Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), Nick (Frank Dillane) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey). In the years since, a number of characters have migrated to Fear The Walking Dead from the main show, including Morgan (Lennie James) and Dwight (Austin Amelio).

In January, AMC confirmed the show’s eighth season would be its last, with Dickens returning as Madison Clark in a regular capacity after being a guest star in season seven.

When does Fear The Walking Dead season 8 premiere?

The premiere airs Sunday May 14 at 9pm ET on AMC in the US. If you’re subscribed to AMC+ Early Access, you can catch the first episode early from Thursday May 11 at 3am ET.

For UK viewers, the premiere will be simulcast on BT TV on Monday May 15 at 2am BST. The episode will be available later on Amazon Prime Video.

The following five episodes will air weekly from this date, before the show goes on a midseason break. The remaining six episodes will be released later in 2023.

What do we know about the first episode?

The episode is titled Remember What They Took From Us. It’s directed by executive producer Michael E. Satrazemis, and written by showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss.

Season eight starts after a seven-year time jump, with Madison, Morgan and a now eight-year-old Mo (Zoey Merchant) living under PADRE’s rule, a community who steal children from their parents to rebuild civilisation on their terms.

A synopsis for season eight reads: “Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE’s cynical rule. With our characters demoralised and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo.”