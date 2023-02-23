Formula 1: Drive To Survive is geared up for another season on Netflix.

The hit series, which debuted on the streamer in 2018, offers F1 fans a behind-the-scenes look at life in the paddock and away from the track.

Season five of the docuseries is set to arrive this week, coinciding with the start of the F1 2023 calendar.

This time, the show will cover the 2022 season as Max Verstappen topped the competition to clinch his second world title.

What time is Formula 1: Drive To Survive season 5 on Netflix?

The new season arrives on Netflix on Friday, February 24 and will be available to stream from 12am PT/3am ET in the US. For UK viewers, it will be available from 8am GMT.

How many episodes in Formula 1: Drive To Survive season 5?

There will be 10 episodes in Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5. You can find the episodes titles and synopses below:

Episode 1 – The New Dawn

As the season begins in Bahrain, Ferrari hopes new cars will finally propel them to the top, and Haas makes a risky bet on a last-minute driver switch.

Episode 2 – Bounce Back

Mercedes principal Toto Wolff works to combat the team’s unexpected struggles, while Lewis Hamilton navigates a bumpy ride in the team’s redesigned car.

Episode 3 – Like Father, Like Son?

Crashes and costs mount for Haas as driver Mick Schumacher fights to live up to his father’s racing legacy and prove his worth to the team.

Episode 4 – Matter of Principal

Ferrari drivers and decision-makers feel the pressure of high expectations at a star-studded new event in Miami and a game-changing race at Silverstone.

Episode 5 – Hot Seat

As the Red Bull team pushes to build on their lead against Ferrari, all eyes are on Sergio “Checo” Pérez during a dramatic Monaco Grand Prix.

Episode 6 – Pardon My French

Otmar Szafnauer’s efforts to overhaul Alpine bear fruit — until a new round of driver musical chairs throws his plans for the future into question.

Episode 7 – Nice Guys Finish Last

Daniel Ricciardo’s future starts to look uncertain when McLaren team managers set their sights on new talent, while Alpine weighs the best way forward.

Episode 8 – Alpha Male

When Pierre Gasly announces he’s leaving Alpha Tauri, Yuki Tsunoda faces losing a teammate and a friend. Can he step up to show that he’s ready to lead?

Episode 9 – Over the Limit

With both championships within reach, Red Bull’s team faces incendiary accusations that they’ve cheated by violating a league-wide spending cap.

Episode 10 – End of the Road

The 2022 season hurtles toward a conclusion in Abu Dhabi, where Ferrari fights to hold off Mercedes and McLaren hopes for a miracle to overtake Alpine.

Is there a Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 trailer?

Netflix recently released a trailer for the fifth season – you can watch it above.

Formula 1: Drive To Survive will be able to stream on Netflix from Friday, February 24