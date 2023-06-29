Jack Ryan is returning to Amazon Prime Video for a fourth and final season – you can find release details below.

The new season sees John Krasinski return as Tom Clancy’s titular CIA analyst-turned-field agent for his “most dangerous mission yet”.

The official synopsis for season four reads: “The fourth-and-final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan finds the titular character on his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic.

“As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country.

“As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality—the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organisation—ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect.”

What time is Jack Ryan season 4 on Amazon Prime Video?

The first two episodes of season four will be available on the service from 12am GMT on June 30. A further four episodes will follow, with one being released each week.

Season three of the series debuted all eight episodes at once, but the service has now switched to a weekly release schedule for the final season.

Jack Ryan season 4 cast: Who will be back?

Alongside Krasinski, the fourth season will also see the return of Wendell Pierce (James Greer), Michael Kelly (Mike November) and Betty Gabriel (Elizabeth Wright). Abbie Cornish’s Cathy Mueller, who hasn’t been seen since season one, will also feature.

“I spoke with John on the phone a few months before we started shooting and he had a really great setup for this season,” Cornish told RadioTimes.com. “And I found it really exciting and very enticing and I loved that each character really had a very strong storyline.

“The idea for him was to create an ensemble experience and I think you really see that when you watch the show. There are all these different branches of things going on, you really follow each different character’s trajectory, so that was really exciting for me.”

Is there a trailer for Jack Ryan season 4?

The first official trailer for the final season was released in May. You can watch it below: