Action-adventure mystery teen drama Outer Banks returns for season 3 later this week.

Originally premiering on Netflix in 2020, Outer Banks is set on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

The main plot surrounds a tight-knit group of teenagers from the wrong side of the tracks called The Pogues. When a series of unusual events occur on the island, The Pogues, led by their charismatic leader John B (Chase Stokes), embark on a mission to find his missing father. In the process, they stumble across a treasure map that unearths a long-buried secret.

Advertisement

A second season was announced shortly after the first aired, and was released on the streamer in 2021 while season 3 was confirmed later that year. A fourth season has already been announced.

What time is Outer Banks season 3 on Netflix?

All ten episodes of Outer Banks season 3 will be released February 23 via Netflix.

UK viewers will be able to start watching from 8am GMT.

A synopsis for the new season reads: “After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed ‘Poguelandia,’ the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling.

“But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward (Charles Esten) and Rafe (Drew Starkey) are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty.”

Advertisement

“Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together.”