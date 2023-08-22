What time is ‘Ragnarok’ season 3 on Netflix?

Norwegian series Ragnarok is set to set to return for a third season on Netflix — you can find release details below.

A modern-day re-imagination of Norse mythology (and not to be confused with Marvel‘s third Thor film), Ragnarok premiered on the streaming service in 2020, and will soon conclude with season three.

Set in the small fictional town of Edda in Hordaland, the series follows socially awkward teenager Magne, who confronts the influential Jutlus family following the death of his friend in a freak accident.

Represented as reincarnations of Norse gods and giants, Magne achieves the power of Thor, while his brother, Laurits, assumes the persona of the God of Mischief, Loki. The Jutlus meanwhile, are revealed to be jotunn, mythological beings with elemental powers.

The first season of the show saw Magne and Laurits come to terms with their new powers, while in the second, Magne joined up with a number of individuals who embody other Norse gods, such as Odin, Freyja, and Tyr.

In the third and final season, Magne and his friends will confront Jutuls and Laurits in one final, epic battle.

When is Ragnarok season 3 coming to Netflix?

All six episodes of Ragnarok season three will be available to stream on Netflix on August 24 from 8am GMT.

In the US, all Netflix shows are released just after midnight on PST. If you live on the East Coast, the new episodes will be available to stream from 3am EST on August 24.

If you need to catch up on the previous two seasons, all 12 of the existing episodes can be found on the service.

Is there a trailer of Ragnarok season 3?

A full-length trailer was released earlier in August. You can watch it above.

A Netflix description of the third and final season reads: “The protagonist Magne must attempt to fight this enemy, but how do you keep your cool and make the right choices when you’re a teenager in love, suddenly armed with the world’s mightiest weapon, while at the same time having to figure out who you are?

“Magne has to weigh every step on his journey from child to adult. As well as navigate the many relations he has finally managed to forge in the small town. But who is — when it all comes down to it — his friend? And who is his enemy?”