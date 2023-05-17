What time is ‘Selling Sunset’ season six on Netflix?

Selling Sunset season six sees some big shake-ups in the show’s cast.

Created by Adam DiVello, the US reality series follows the personal and professional lives of estate agents at the high-end real estate firm, the Oppenheim Group, in Los Angeles.

After continuing to be a hit for the streaming platform, Netflix renewed Selling Sunset for a sixth and seventh season in June last year.

Advertisement

Some core cast members departed the series, however, following season five, including Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz and Vanessa Villela. In the sixth season, Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi have joined the main cast.

When is Selling Sunset season six released on Netflix?

All 11 episodes of season six will be released on Friday May 19 at 8am BST in the UK. In the US, Netflix usually updates at 3am ET/12am PT.

Is there a trailer for season six?

Netflix released a trailer earlier this month – you can check it out above.

A synopsis for the sixth season reads: “The stakes and stilettos are as high as they’ve ever been at the brokerage, as longtime agents make big changes and two new team members bring the heat.”

Selling Sunset has spawned two spin-offs since the show began in 2019. Selling Tampa, which follows the Allure Reality firm in Florida, debuted in December 2021, while Selling The OC about the Oppenheim Group in Newport Beach was released in August last year.

Advertisement

Selling Sunset is available to stream on Netflix.