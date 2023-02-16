What time is ‘Star Trek: Picard’ season 3 on Amazon Prime Video?

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard is set to air later this week.

The Star Trek spin-off was first announced back in 2018 with a trailer following in 2019. Star Trek: Picard then premiered in 2020, with a second season airing in 2022.

Set in in 2399, 20 years after Jean-Luc Picard’s last appearance in Star Trek: Nemesis (2002), Star Trek: Picard finds the character deeply affected by the death of Data and the destruction of the planet Romulus.

“Retired from Starfleet and living on his family’s vineyard, Picard is drawn into a new adventure when he is visited by an apparent daughter of Data, one of several new synthetic beings, or ‘synths’,” reads a synopsis.

A third and final season was “informally” green lit back in 2020, so it could be filmed back-to-back with season 2 before Stewart officially confirmed the season in 2021, with filming wrapping in March 2022.

When is Star Trek: Picard season 3 released on Amazon Prime Video?

US audiences can watch the first episode of Star Trek: Picard season 3 on Thursday, February 16 via Paramount+ with the show hitting Amazon Prime Video the following day (February 17) for UK audiences.

Episodes will then be released weekly, with UK viewers able to watch them at midnight GMT. The finale will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video on April 20.

Is there a trailer for season 3?

An official trailer for Picard season 3 was shared earlier this month, and can be viewed above.

A synopsis reads: “In the epic, thrilling conclusion of Star Trek: Picard, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever.”

As it stands, Star Trek: Picard season 3 is set to be Stewart’s final outing as Picard. “When we started the series, Patrick and we all talked about really wanting it to just be three years, feeling like we could really tell a complete story with the season you’re now seeing as our endpoint,” said series producer Alex Kurtzman (via TVLine).

“That being said, anything is possible. If a show blows the doors off the place, as we’re certainly hoping it will, and we’re very, very proud of season 3, who knows,” he added, suggesting a fourth season is possible.

Stewart said he’d be up for returning “if we can maintain the work that we did on seasons 1, 2 and 3 of Picard. There is still enormous potential for narrative in what we’ve been doing, and there are doors left open, still. We didn’t close all of them,” he explained.