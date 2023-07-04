What time is ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ season two on Netflix?

The Lincoln Lawyer starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns for its second season this month.

Based on the books by Michael Connelly, the legal drama series follows LA defense attorney Mickey Haller who takes on cases from the backseat of a chauffeur-driven Lincoln Navigator instead of an office.

Other cast members include Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson and Christopher Gorham. New cast additions for season two include Yaya DaCosta, Lana Parrilla and Angelica Maria.

Advertisement

The second season is based on the fourth book in the series, titled The Fifth Witness, and is split into two parts.

When is The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 released?

The first five episodes will drop on Netflix on Thursday July 6 at 8am BST in the UK. In the US, episodes will be available from 12am PT/3am ET.

The second part of season two, which also consists of five episodes, is released on Thursday August 3.

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for the second season was released last month – check it out above.

The series is created by David E. Kelley, who has previously developed shows like The Practice, Boston Legal, Ally McBeal, Goliath and Big Little Lies.

Advertisement

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo previously starred in 2016’s The Magnificent Seven remake, Widows, and in 2022’s A Man Called Otto opposite Tom Hanks.

The Lincoln Lawyer is available to stream on Netflix.