What time is ‘The Wheel Of Time’ season two on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon’s TV adaptation of The Wheel Of Time returns for its second season this month.

Based on the best-selling fantasy novels by Robert Jordan, the series follows Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) and her companion al’Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney) as they search for the reincarnation of The Dragon – an extremely powerful human who is prophesied to take on the evil Dark One.

The second season picks up as the five young hopefuls plucked from the Two Rivers region are scattered throughout the world. A synopsis for season two reads: “The Wheel Of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches. Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world.

Advertisement

“In season two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light… or the Dark.”

What time is The Wheel Of Time season 2 released on Amazon?

The first three episodes of season two arrive at 1am BST on Friday September 1 in the UK. For US viewers, this translates to 5pm PT/8pm ET on Thursday August 31.

The remaining five episodes will be released weekly from this date, with the finale scheduled for October 6, 2023.

Has the show been renewed for a third season?

Amazon renewed the show for a third season back in July last year, which will adapt the fourth book in the series, The Shadow Rising.

Speaking in a statement at the time, showrunner Rafe Judkins said: “I’m so thrilled that we’ll be making a third season of The Wheel Of Time.

Advertisement

“The Shadow Rising has always been my favourite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honour, and something I’ve been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago.”

Newcomers to the cast for season two include Maja Simonsen, Ragga Ragnars, Jay Duffy and Rima Te Wiata.