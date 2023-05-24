What time is the ‘Yellowjackets’ season two finale available on streaming?

Yellowjackets season two reaches its conclusion this week (May 26).

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the mystery thriller series follows a girls’ football team in 1996 who, while travelling to a tournament in Seattle, crash-land in the Canadian wilderness and are left stranded for 19 months. Between their attempts to survive, the show also jumps to their adult lives in the present day.

The show’s first season received seven nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nods for Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci.

Other members of the cast include Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nelisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty and Juliette Lewis.

When is the Yellowjackets season 2 finale on TV?

The ninth episode will be available on Paramount+ from Friday May 26 at 12am PT/3am ET in the US. For UK viewers, the episode will be available from 8am BST.

Additionally, US viewers can catch the episode when it airs on Showtime on Sunday May 28 at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

Is there a trailer for the finale?

Showtime has released a promo for the season two finale – you can check it out above.

Is season 3 on the cards?

Yellowjackets was renewed for a third season in December last year, prior to season two.

Progress on season three, however, has been paused due to the Writers Guild of America strike – so it’s unclear when the show will return.