Wednesday, Netflix‘s hotly anticipated reboot of the Addams Family franchise, comes out this week, starring Jenna Ortega as the titular teenager.

Set in a spooky castle in the mountains, where Wednesday is packed off to Nevermore boarding school after setting killer piranhas on some bullies, the show also features Tim Burton as executive producer (alongside creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar) as well as director of four episodes.

The story follows Wednesday as she tracks down a mysterious monster that has been attacking students in the woods, unearthing some worrying secrets about Nevermore (and her family) along the way.

What time is Wednesday on Netflix?

Comprising eight episodes in total, Wednesday will arrive on Netflix tomorrow (November 23) at 8am GMT (3am ET).

What have the cast said about the show?

Speaking to NME in an exclusive interview, Ortega teased her inspiration for Wednesday – a famously dour-faced and morbid character who keeps a disembodied hand for a pet and dresses mostly in black.

“I watched a lot of Siouxsie & The Banshees’ ‘Happy House’ video,” she said. “I feel kinda bad because I ripped off a couple of her moves. There’s a bit in Wednesday’s [Rave’N] dance where I’m jumping to the left and I have my arms to the side and that’s something that [Siouxsie] did on stage later in her career.

“There’s also a move that she does for a really long time while singing at the mic stand [Ortega mimes a hand movement] and I did that as filler while I was waiting for the camera to move. I had to improvise a lot.”

Ortega also revealed that she battled through COVID for the same dance scene.

“I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches,” she said. “I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result.”

“I asked to redo it but we didn’t have time,” she added. “I think I probably could have done it a bit better…”

MGM, the production company behind Wednesday, confirmed to NME via email that “strict COVID protocols were followed and once the positive test was confirmed production removed Jenna from set.”