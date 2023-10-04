Loki season 2 will premiere on Disney+ later this week, following the first two episodes screening at the BFI London Film Festival today (October 4).

The Marvel series will see Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the titular character, who is Thor’s adopted brother and the god of mischief.

An official synopsis reads: “Loki season two picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority.

“Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

What time is Loki season 2 on Disney+?

Loki season 2 will premiere on Disney+ at 2am BST on October 6, which is 6pm PT/9pm ET on October 5 in the US. One episode will be added to the streaming platform each week, until November 9, when the sixth and final part of the season will be available to stream.

Is there a trailer?

Disney+ shared a trailer for Loki season 2 in July. Check it out below.

Last month, new footage from Loki season 2 revealed its place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first action of the new season of the hit show was premiered at Disney’s D23 event and showed that the next instalment of the programme takes place 11 years before Avengers: Endgame.

In a four-star review of Loki season 2, NME wrote: “With Tenet levels of timeline layering to try and unpick, and a story that wades deep in the weeds of the MCU even as it pokes fun at its own earnestness, Loki’s second season won’t win over any new fans.

“But then this isn’t for them. It proudly slips between the cracks left by the other titles – and feels less beholden to the franchise despite trying to tie everything together in one big temporal loom (don’t ask). It’s going to be a tough act to follow.”