What time is ‘One Piece’ on Netflix?

Netflix’s One Piece brings the anime phenomena into the live-action realm.

Developed by showrunners Matt Owens and Steven Maeda (Helix, Pan Am), the series is based on the ongoing manga by Eiichiro Oda, which was adapted into a popular anime from 1999.

The Netflix series stars Iñaki Godoy as the lead character Monkey D. Luffy, who sets off from his village with an assembled crew on a journey to find the titular treasure. Other cast members include Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

A synopsis reads: “Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates!

“But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.”

What time is One Piece released on Netflix?

All eight episodes are released on Thursday (August 31) at 8am BST in the UK. The show will be available from 12am PT/3am ET in the US.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released the full-length trailer last month – check it out above.

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, who served as an executive producer on the Netflix adaptation, previously stated there were “no compromises” in the live-action show.

“After the launch, I’m sure I’ll hear about some people pointing out how this character is missing or that scene is omitted, or this bit is different from the manga, but I’m sure they’ll come from a place of love, so I intend to enjoy even those comments!” Oda wrote in an open letter.

He added: “Even after the shoot was over, there were numerous scenes the production agreed to re-shoot because I felt they weren’t good enough to put out into the world, on the other hand, there were also some lines that I thought didn’t feel like Luffy on paper… but when I saw the filmed scenes, I went, ‘It works when it’s Iñaki performing it as Luffy, as a matter of fact, it works great!!’ There were so many things that had to be done to keep things from looking too unnatural in live action.”

Other cast members include Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, Chioma Umeala and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger.