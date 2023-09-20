What time is ‘Sex Education’ season four on Netflix?

Sex Education’s fourth and final season lands on Netflix this month.

Created by Laurie Nunn, the show’s final season picks up as Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) face setting up a new sex clinic at Cavendish Sixth Form College.

Otis, meanwhile, is also struggling with the distance between him and Maeve (Emma Mackey), who is studying at the prestigious Wallace University in the US.

New cast additions include Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Jodie Turner Smith and Eshaan Akbar.

What time is Sex Education season 4 released on Netflix?

All eight episodes of the fourth season arrive on Thursday September 21 at 8am BST in the UK. In the US, this translates to 12am PT and 3am ET.

The final episode is a bumper edition which spans 83 minutes.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released a trailer for the final season earlier this month – check it out above.

Show creator Laurie Nunn confirmed the fourth season would be the show’s last in July, describing it as “not an easy decision to make”.

“Writing this feels bittersweet, as we’ve decided the fourth season will also be the final instalment of our show,” Nunn said. “This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallised, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate.”

She added: “We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you this final season, and we can’t wait to share it with you. Goodbyes are the worst, but let’s celebrate all the good times we’ve had.”

Other returning cast members include Gillian Anderson, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick and Daniel Ings.

Sex Education is available to stream on Netflix.