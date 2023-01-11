What time is ‘Sky Rojo’ season three released on Netflix?

Sky Rojo returns for its third and final season on Netflix this month.

Created by Esther Martinez Lobato and Álex Pina (Money Heist), the Spanish black comedy action series follows three sex workers named Gina (Yany Prado), Coral (Verónica Sánchez) and Wendy (Lali Espósito) who go on the run from their pimp Romeo (Asier Etxeandia).

The show, described as “Latin pulp”, debuted in March 2021, with a second season following shortly afterwards in July. A third and final season was announced a month later, which will span eight episodes in total.

What is the release time for Sky Rojo season three?

All eight episodes of the final season will be available on Netflix from Friday January 13 at 12am PT/3am ET in the US. For UK viewers, it will be available from 8am GMT.

Is there a trailer for season three?

Netflix released a trailer for the third season earlier this month – check it out above.

A synopsis reads: “After escaping with four million euros from their pimp, Coral, Wendy and Gina begin to look forward to the possibility of a new life in a remote fishing village. Far from Romeo and Moisés’ (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) need for revenge.

“When, one peaceful day of sea fishing, far away from all the pain they suffered, they see the two hitmen appear again on the horizon, on the high seas, they understand at a glance that their victory is only a partial triumph. You can resurrect. You can change your life, but you cannot forget where you came from. Because the day you do, the past appears again at your door.”

Singer-songwriter Rauw Alejandro will make his acting debut in the third season as Diego.

Sky Rojo is available to stream on Netflix.