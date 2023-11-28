What time is ‘Slow Horses’ season three on Apple TV+?

Spy thriller series Slow Horses returns for its third season in November.

Based on the Slough House novels by Mick Herron, the Apple TV+ series stars Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the head of Slough House where MI5 service rejects are lumped with dull administrative tasks.

Other cast members include Jack Lowden as MI5 agent River Cartwright and Kristin Scott Thomas as MI5 deputy director-general, Diana Taverner.

A synopsis for the third season reads: “In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.”

When is Slow Horses season 3 released on Apple TV+?

The first two episodes premiere Wednesday November 29 on Apple TV+, with the remaining four episodes set to be released weekly from this date.

In the US, episodes usually arrive on Apple TV+ around 12am ET, which translates to 5am GMT in the UK.

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for the third season was released earlier this month – check it out above.

Slow Horses was renewed for a third and fourth season in June last year. They will be based on the third and fourth books in the series respectively, named Real Tigers and Spook Street.

Other cast members in the series include Saskira Reeves, Olivia Cooke, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung and Jonathan Pryce.