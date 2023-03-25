What time is ‘Succession’ season four on TV?

Succession is coming to an end with its fourth and final season.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the HBO comedy-drama series follows the internal power struggle within the Roy family, the owners of media conglomerate WayStar Royco, amid mounting concerns around the health of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

At the end of the show’s third season, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) tipped off Logan about the Roy siblings’ plan to prevent the company from merging with rival GoJo – creating a sharp dividing line between Logan and his children.

Armstrong confirmed season four would be the show’s last in February. “You know, there’s a promise in the title of Succession,” he said. “I’ve never thought this could go on forever.”

What time does Succession season 4 premiere?

The first episode premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK on Monday March 27 at 2am BST. This coincides with the HBO premiere in the US on Sunday March 26 at 9pm ET.

The remaining nine episodes will be released weekly, with the finale scheduled to air on Monday May 29, 2023.

Is there a trailer?

HBO released a trailer back in January – check it out above.

A synopsis reads: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed.

“A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Other members of the cast include Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Peter Friedman, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong and J.Smith-Cameron.