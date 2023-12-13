What time is ‘The Crown’ season six part two on Netflix?

The Crown officially comes to an end with the show’s sixth season.

Created by Peter Morgan, the Netflix series charts the reign of Queen Elizabeth II across a 50-year span with multiple actors, with Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton all playing the lead role at different stages of her life.

The series also delves into other corners of the royal family, including the marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the life of the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, and the Queen’s relationship with the UK’s various prime ministers over the decades.

The final sixth season has been split into two parts, with the first four episodes arriving on Netflix in November.

When are the final episodes of The Crown released on Netflix?

The remaining six episodes will arrive on Thursday December 14 at 8am GMT in the UK. This translates to 12am PT and 3am ET in the US.

Is there a trailer for the final episodes?

Netflix released a trailer for the final part of season six earlier this month – check it out above.

After the death of Princess Diana and Mohamed Al-Fayed in the first half, the second part is set to cover the relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles’ civil wedding to Camilla in 2005, and the Queen’s reflections on her own reign.

Other cast members in the final season include Dominic West, Lesley Manville, Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy.

The Crown is available to stream on Netflix.