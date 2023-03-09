What time is ‘The Glory’ part two on Netflix?

Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo) looks to finally get revenge on her school bullies in the second part of The Glory.

Written by Kim Eun-sook, the thriller series follows Moon, a former victim of school violence, who seeks revenge against her bullies later in life.

The show has been divided into two separate instalments, with the first eight episodes landing on Netflix in December last year.

When is The Glory part 2 released on Netflix?

The second batch of eight episodes will drop on Friday March 10 at 12pm PT in the US. For UK viewers, part two will be available from 8am GMT.

Is there a trailer for part 2?

Netflix released a trailer for the remaining episodes last month – check it out above.

The footage shows Dong-eun orchestrating the next phase of her plan for revenge before she confronts her former bully Park Yeon-jin (Kim Ji-yeon).

Directed by Korean filmmaker Ahn Gil-ho (Record Of Youth), the first part of the series ranked within the top 10 non-English global Netflix charts for three consecutive weeks following its global release on the platform.

The show’s cast also includes Lee Do-hyun, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon, Jung Sung-il and Cha Joo-young.

The Glory is available to stream on Netflix.