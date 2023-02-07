What time is ‘The Last Of Us’ episode five released?

The fifth episode of The Last Of Us will debut earlier than usual this weekend due to the Super Bowl.

Based on the 2013 game from developer Naughty Dog, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after modern civilisation has been ravaged by a deadly infection.

The show is created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and the original game’s co-director Neil Druckmann, with a second season already in the pipeline.

When is The Last Of Us episode five released?

Due to the Super Bowl, the fifth episode of The Last Of Us will be available early on Friday (February 10) at 9pm ET on HBO Max in the US. The episode will also be simulcast for UK viewers on Saturday (February 11) at 2am on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

The fifth episode, entitled Endure And Survive, is written by Mazin and directed by Jeremy Webb, who also helmed the previous episode.

Endure And Survive will properly introduce Henry (Lamar Johnson) and his younger brother Sam (Keivonn Woodard) following the fourth episode’s climax.

The show also stars Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Melanie Lynskey, Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Gamers have been burned before by poorly conceived adaptations of their favourite titles, so they were naturally skeptical. But they needn’t have been. The Last Of Us lacks novel ideas, but when it’s this good it can get away with it.”