What time is ‘The Last Of Us’ on HBO and Sky?

HBO’s highly-anticipated TV adaptation of The Last Of Us premieres this month.

Based on the acclaimed 2013 video game from developer Naughty Dog, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a deadly infection.

The series is created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann, who served as the writer and co-director on the original game and its 2020 sequel The Last Of Us Part II.

When does The Last Of Us air in the US and UK?

The season premiere airs in the US on Sunday January 15 on HBO at 9pm ET/PT. It will be simulcast for UK viewers on Monday January 16 at 2am GMT on Sky Atlantic.

You’ll be able to catch-up on episodes afterwards on HBO Max in the US and NOW in the UK. The season consists of nine episodes in total, which will air weekly.

Is there a trailer for The Last Of Us?

A trailer was released in December last year – check it out above.

A synopsis reads: “The series takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

“What starts as a small job soon become a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival.”

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Gamers have been burned before by poorly conceived adaptations of their favourite titles, so they were naturally skeptical. But they needn’t have been. The Last Of Us lacks novel ideas, but when it’s this good it can get away with it.”