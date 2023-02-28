What time is ‘The Mandalorian’ season three on Disney+?

The Mandalorian returns for another batch of adventures in a galaxy far, far away in March.

The show’s third season picks up after events of fellow Star Wars spin-off The Book Of Boba Fett, where Grogu departed Tatooine with Din Djarin aka The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) after helping to tame a loose Rancor in Mos Espa.

A synopsis for the third season reads: ‘Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin, has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

When is The Mandalorian season three released?

Advertisement

The first episode of season three arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday March 1. In the US, the premiere will be available from 12pm PT/3pm ET, while UK viewers will be able to catch it from 8am GMT.

The remaining seven episodes will be released weekly from this date, with the finale scheduled to arrive on April 19, 2023.

Has the show been renewed for a fourth season?

While Disney hasn’t made an official announcement, show creator Jon Favreau has confirmed he’s already written the fourth season.

Season four? Yeah I’ve written it already,” Favreau told BFMTV. “We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story, so we had mapped it out, [co-creator] Dave [Filoni] and I, and then slowly you just write each episode. So I was writing during post-production, because all of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story.”

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+.