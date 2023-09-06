What time is ‘Top Boy’ season five on Netflix?

Top Boy comes to an end with its fifth season in September.

Created and written by Ronan Bennett, the crime drama follows drug dealers Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane ‘Kano‘ Robinson) on the fictional Summerhouse estate in Hackney, London.

The show originally began on Channel 4 in 2011, where it spanned two seasons before it was dropped in 2013. Top Boy was subsequently revived by Netflix, with help from Drake, in 2019, with the final season being the third produced by the streaming service.

New additions for the final season include Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson. Little Simz will return as Dushane’s partner Shelley, alongside Jasmine Jobson as Jaq and Lisa Dwan as Lizzie.

When does Top Boy season 5 release on Netflix?

The show’s final six episodes will be available from Thursday September 7 at 8am BST in the UK. The show will be available from 12am PT/3am ET in the US.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released a trailer for the final season last month – check it out above.

A synopsis reads: “Sully’s actions at the end of the last series have rewritten his business rules with Dushane. As new shared problems arise, everything they’ve built comes under threat from forces outside and within their empire.

“Can they coexist by the rules of the road they’ve lived by their whole lives in a world that is changing before them? Or can there only be one Top Boy?”

Top Boy is available to stream on Netflix.