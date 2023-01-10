What time is ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ season two released on Netflix?

Vikings: Valhalla returns for its second season on Netflix this month.

Set 100 years after events in the original Vikings, the sequel spin-off charts the beginning of the end for the Viking age which culminates in the Battle of Stamford Bridge in 1066.

Created by Jeb Stuart (Die Hard, The Fugitive), Vikings: Valhalla stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Caroline Henderson, Laura Berlin and David Oakes.

After the first season was released in February last year, Netflix renewed the show for a second and third season in March 2022.

What time is Vikings: Valhalla season two released?

The eight-episode second season will be released on Thursday January 12 at 3am ET/12am PT in the US. For UK viewers, it will be available on Netflix from 8am GMT.

Is there a trailer for season two?

Netflix released a trailer for the second season in December last year – check it out above.

A synopsis reads: “Season two finds our heroes shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat, an event that has shattered their dreams and altered their destinies.

“Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia, they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond their familiar fjords.”

Newcomers to the cast include Bradley James as Harekr, Hayat Kamille as Mariam and Marcin Dorocinski as Yaroslav the Wise.

Vikings: Valhalla is available to stream on Netflix.