What time is ‘Welcome To Wrexham’ season two on Disney+?

Welcome To Wrexham returns for its second season this month.

The documentary series follows the story behind Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s takeover of Welsh football club Wrexham AFC. The show’s first season documents the pair’s acquisition and their efforts with the team in the 2021-22 season.

The second season picks up after the team failed to land a promotion to the English Football League in 2022, as they fight for promotion once again in the 2022-23 season.

After it premiered last year, the show has been nominated for six Emmys, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

What time is Welcome To Wrexham season 2 released in the UK and US?

The second season premieres Tuesday September 12 on FX in the US at 10pm local time. The episode will be available to stream on Hulu from Wednesday September 13.

For UK viewers, the episode will be available on Disney+ from Wednesday September 13 at 8am BST. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly from this date.

Is there a trailer?

FX debuted a trailer for season two last month – check it out above.

A synopsis for the second season reads: “After a painful elimination in the playoffs, season two continues to track the club as they fight for promotion out of the National League and return to the English Football League.

“Dedicated staff and supporters hold on to the dream of returning the team and town to glory while bracing for the new-found challenges that fame has brought to their small community.”

In a four-star review of season one, NME wrote: “The tense ending is already known in football circles (and we won’t spoil it here), but the lead-up to its climax still makes for a thrilling watch.”