What time is ‘You’ season 4 released on Netflix?

The first batch of episodes in You’s fourth season arrive this month.

Created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, the psychological thriller series returns as Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is masquerading as a university professor in London following the events of season three.

Tati Gabrielle is set to return as Marienne Bellamy, who became the subject of Joe’s obsession in the third season. The rest of the cast is filled with new faces, including Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Charlotte Richie (Fresh Meat), Tilly Keeper (EastEnders), Amy-Leigh Hickman (Ackley Bridge) and Ed Speleers (Outlander).

When is You season 4 released on Netflix?

The first five episodes will be released on Netflix on Thursday February 9 at 12am PT in the US. For those in the UK, episodes will be available from 8am GMT.

When is You season 4 part 2 released?

The concluding five episodes are scheduled to be released on March 9, 2023.

Is there a trailer for season 4 part 1?

Netflix released a trailer in January which debuted the London location – check it out above.

A synopsis reads: “Starting anew in London, Joe vows to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession starts to take hold.”

In a four-star review of season three, NME wrote: “You’s third season finds clever ways to keep us caring about Joe and Quinn, despite their obvious issues, and willing them to become their best selves. It’s a show that refuses to get stuck in a rut and even manages to slip some subtle, very relevant political messages into its subplots.”