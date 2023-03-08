What time is ‘You’ season four part two on Netflix?

The second batch of episodes in You’s fourth season arrive this month.

Created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, the psychological thriller series moved to London for its fourth season where Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is masquerading as a university professor.

This is the first time Netflix has split a season of You into two parts, with the first five episodes having arrived on the streaming platform on February 9.

When is You season 4 part 2 on Netflix?

The remaining five episodes will be released on Netflix on Thursday March 9 at 12am PT in the US. For those in the UK, episodes will be available from 8am GMT.

Is there a trailer for the second part?

Netflix released a trailer shortly after the first part premiered on the platform – check it out above.

The footage confirms Victoria Pedretti, who played Love Quinn in seasons two and three, will reprise her role in the coming episodes. “Hi, Joe,” she remarks in the clip.

A synopsis for the fourth season reads: “Starting anew in London, Joe vows to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession starts to take hold.”

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Yes, it’s all very silly, but it’s also surprisingly gripping and consistently witty. By the end of episode five, you’ll be craving the season’s second half more than you might care to admit.”